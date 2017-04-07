¡No te la vas a acabar! los estrenos de Netflix

Netflix agregó más de 70 estrenos esta semana en su plataforma en México.

Entre los estrenos destacados se encuentra 13 Reasons Why:

Mi Primer Beso:

Cell, film basado en una novela de Stephen King:

Esta es la lista completa de los estrenos:

Stranger than Fiction (2006)

Aquarius (2016)

Roge Corman’s Operation (2014)

Christine (1983)

Cyber Seduction: His Secret (2005)

Line Walker (2016)

The Island of Secrets (2014)

Louis C.K. (2017)

Weiner (2016)

Spartacus (1960)

El Día Después de Mañana (2004)

The Lighthouse of the Orcas (2016)

Say Anything… (1989)

Win It All (2017)

Taboo (2002)

Drunken Master (1978)

Mi Primer Beso (1991)

Accidental Courtesy (2016)

Among the Believers (2015)

The Anomaly (2014)

Area 51 (2015)

The Bad Kids (2016)

Boca Juniors (2015)

Born to Be Free (2016)

Bringing Down the House (2016)

Cell (2015)

Tower (2016)

Springsteen & I (2013)

Shelter (2014)

Peter: The Redemption (2016)

Paws, bones and Rock ‘n’ Roll (2015)

Pájaros Volando (2010)

Oasis: Supersonic (2016)

O Amor no Diva (2016)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Mostly Sunny (2016)

Minimalism: A Documentary (2016)

Merantu (2009)

Made in France (2015)

Low Down (2014)

Life After Beth (2014)

Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (2015)

Joseph & Mary (2016)

Joe Coker: Mad Dog whit Soul (2017)

Jane & Pane (2016)

Hellions (2015)

Go’s Not Dead 2 (2016)

Five Nights in Maine (2015)

Drunk Wedding (2015)

Don’t Look Down (2016)

Dancing Quietly (2016)

Celluloid Man (2012)

SERIES

Intersection (Temporada 1)

Chewing Gum (Temporada 2)

Terrace House: Aloha State Parte 2

Chesapeake Shores (Temporada 1)

Bitten (Temporada 3)

Sleeppy Hollow (Temporada 3)

Dora La Exploradora (Temporada 7 y 8)

Peppa Pig (Temporada 4)

Roadkill (Temporada 2)

Dinotrux (Temporada 4)

Epic Drives (Temporada 2)

Hatfields & McCoys (Temporada 1)

Helix (Temporada 1 y 2)

Trailer Park Boys (Temporada 11)

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Temporada 1)

Head 2 Head (Temporada 2)

Aquarius (Temporada 1)

13 Reasons Why (Temporada 1)

Sherlock (Temporada 4)

The Last Hour (Temporada 1)

Ignition (Temporada 1)

Dirt Every Day (Temporada 1)

