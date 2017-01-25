Los nominados a los Oscars 2017

MEJOR PELÍCULA

‘La La Land’

‘Moonlight’

‘Manchester by the Sea’

‘Arrival’

‘Lion’

‘Hacksaw Ridge’

‘Hidden Figures’

‘Fences’

‘Hell or High Water’

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck, ‘Manchester by the Sea’

Denzel Washington, ‘Fences’

Ryan Gosling, ‘La La Land’

Viggo Mortensen, ‘Captain Fantastic’

Andrew Garfield, ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Emma Stone, ‘La La Land’

Natalie Portman, ‘Jackie’

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Meryl Streep, ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’

Isabelle Huppert, ‘Elle’

MEJOR DIRECTOR

‘Arrival’

‘Hacksaw Ridge’

‘La La Land’

‘Manchester by the Sea’

‘Moonlight’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis, ‘Fences’

Naomie Harris, ‘Moonlight’

Nicole Kidman, ‘Lion’

Octavia Spencer, ‘Hidden Figures’

Michelle Williams, ‘Manchester By The Sea’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Jeff Bridges, ‘Hell or High Water’

Mahershala Ali, ‘Moonlight’

Dev Patel, ‘Lion’

Michael Shannon, ‘Nocturnal Animals’

MEJOR CANCIÓN

‘Audition’ (The Fools Who Dream), ‘La La Land’

‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’, ‘Trolls’

‘City Of Stars’, ‘La La Land’

‘The Empty Chair’, ‘Jim: The James Foley Story’

‘How Far I’ll Go’, ‘Moana’

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

‘Arrival’

‘Fences’

‘Hidden Figures’

‘Lion’

’Moonlight’

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

‘Allied’

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

‘Florence Foster Jenkins’

‘Jackie’

‘La La Land’

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

‘Arrival’

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

‘Hail, Caesar!’

‘La La Land’

‘Passengers’

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

‘A Man Called Ove’

‘Star Trek Beyond’

‘Suicide Squad’

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

‘Arrival’

‘La La Land’

‘Lion’

‘Moonlight’

‘Silence’

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

‘Arrival’

‘Deepwater Horizon’

‘Hacksaw Ridge’

‘La La Land’

‘Sully’

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

‘Arrival’

‘Hacksaw Ridge’

‘La La Land’

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

’13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

‘Deepwater Horizon’

‘Doctor Strange’

‘The Jungle Book’

‘Kubo and the Two Strings’

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

‘Blind Vaysha’

‘Borrowed Time’

‘Pear Cider and Cigarettes’

‘Pearl’

‘Piper’

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

‘Kubo and the Two Strings’

‘Moana’

‘My Life as a Zucchini’

”The Red Turtle’

‘Zootopia’

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

‘Extremis’

‘4.1 Miles’

‘Joe’s Violin’

‘Watani: My Homeland’

‘The White Helmets’

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

‘Fire at Sea’

‘I Am Not Your Negro’

‘Life, Animated’

‘O.J.: Made in America’

’13th

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

‘Ennemis Intérieurs’

‘La Femme et le TGV’

‘Silent Nights’

‘Sing’

‘Timecode’

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

‘Land of Mine’

‘A Man Called Ove’

‘The Salesman’

‘Tanna’

‘Toni Erdmann’

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

‘Jackie’

‘La La Land’

‘Lion’

‘Moonlight’

‘Passengers’

MEJOR EDICIÓN

‘Arrival’

‘Hacksaw Ridge’

‘Hell or High Water’

‘La La Land’

‘Moonlight’