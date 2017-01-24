Nominados al Oscar 2017

El 26 de febrero se entregarán los premios de la Academia, conducidos por Jimmy Kimmel, pero esta mañana Demián Bichir, Guillermo del Toro, Brie Larson, Terrence Howard y Ken Watanabe revelaron los nominados de cada categoría. Esta es la lista completa.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Arrival
La La Land
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or Hight Warer
Hidden Figures
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Isabell Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
MEJOR ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Allied, Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle
Jackie, Madeline Fontaine
La La Land, Mary Zophres
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Fire at Sea
I am not your negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL – CORTO
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or Hight Water
La La Land
Moonlight
EFECTOS VISUALES
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Land of Mine
A man called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
A man called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Jackie
La La Land
Moonlight
Lion
Passengers
MEJOR CANCIÓN
La La Land, Audition
Trolls, Can’t Stop the Feeling
La La Land, City of Stars
Jim, The Empty Chair
Moanna, How Far I’ll Go
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Cesar!
La La Land
Passengers
MEJOR CORTO – ANIMADO
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pearl
Piper
MEJOR CORTO – ACCIÓN
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Sing
Timecode
Silent Nights
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
La La Land
Sully
Hacksaw Ridge
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
MEXICANO NOMINADO AL OSCAR
El mexicano Rodrigo Prieto fue nominado a los Oscar en la categoría de Mejor Fotografía, gracias a su trabajo en la película Silence, de Martin Scorsese.
Prieto compite frente a Bradford Young por (Arrival), Linus Sandren, (La La Land), Greig Frases (Lion) y James Laxton (Moonlight).
Ésta no es la primera vez que Prieto hace mancuerna con Scorsese, a quien ha calificado de “perfeccionista”. En el pasado, ambos trabajaron el The Wolf of Wall Street.
Se trata de la segunda vez que compite por el Oscar, pues en 2006 fue candidato por Brokeback Mountain, del director Ang Lee.
Ha competido también dos veces a los BAFTA, por Brokeback Mountain y por Babel, del también mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu.
Prieto estudió en el Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (CCC) y ha ganado cinco veces el premio Ariel, otorgado por la Academia Mexicana de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, gracias a su trabajo en las películas Sobrenatural, Fibra Óptica, Un Embrujo, Amores Perros y Biutiful.
Actualmente, Prieto compite también al premio que entrega el gremio de cinefotógrafos de Estados Unidos. Ahí compite con Greig Fraser, nominado por la película Lion; James Laxton, por Moonlight; Linus Sandgren, por La La Land; y Bradford Young, por Arrival.
Los premios del sindicato de cinefotógrafos se entregarán el 4 de febrero, mientras que los Oscar se otorgarán el día 26.
De ganar el Oscar, sería el cuarto año en que un cinefotógrafo mexicano se lleva el premio de la Academia, luego de los tres recientes triunfos de Emmanuel Lubezki, por Gravity, Birdman y The Revenant.
