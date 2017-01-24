Nominados al Oscar 2017

El 26 de febrero se entregarán los premios de la Academia, conducidos por Jimmy Kimmel, pero esta mañana Demián Bichir, Guillermo del Toro, Brie Larson, Terrence Howard y Ken Watanabe revelaron los nominados de cada categoría. Esta es la lista completa.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival

La La Land

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or Hight Warer

Hidden Figures

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabell Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Allied, Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle

Jackie, Madeline Fontaine

La La Land, Mary Zophres

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Fire at Sea

I am not your negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL – CORTO

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or Hight Water

La La Land

Moonlight

EFECTOS VISUALES

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Land of Mine

A man called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

A man called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Jackie

La La Land

Moonlight

Lion

Passengers

MEJOR CANCIÓN

La La Land, Audition

Trolls, Can’t Stop the Feeling

La La Land, City of Stars

Jim, The Empty Chair

Moanna, How Far I’ll Go

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Cesar!

La La Land

Passengers

MEJOR CORTO – ANIMADO

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pearl

Piper

MEJOR CORTO – ACCIÓN

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Sing

Timecode

Silent Nights

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

La La Land

Sully

Hacksaw Ridge

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

MEXICANO NOMINADO AL OSCAR

El mexicano Rodrigo Prieto fue nominado a los Oscar en la categoría de Mejor Fotografía, gracias a su trabajo en la película Silence, de Martin Scorsese.

Prieto compite frente a Bradford Young por (Arrival), Linus Sandren, (La La Land), Greig Frases (Lion) y James Laxton (Moonlight).

Ésta no es la primera vez que Prieto hace mancuerna con Scorsese, a quien ha calificado de “perfeccionista”. En el pasado, ambos trabajaron el The Wolf of Wall Street.

Se trata de la segunda vez que compite por el Oscar, pues en 2006 fue candidato por Brokeback Mountain, del director Ang Lee.

Ha competido también dos veces a los BAFTA, por Brokeback Mountain y por Babel, del también mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Prieto estudió en el Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (CCC) y ha ganado cinco veces el premio Ariel, otorgado por la Academia Mexicana de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, gracias a su trabajo en las películas Sobrenatural, Fibra Óptica, Un Embrujo, Amores Perros y Biutiful.

Actualmente, Prieto compite también al premio que entrega el gremio de cinefotógrafos de Estados Unidos. Ahí compite con Greig Fraser, nominado por la película Lion; James Laxton, por Moonlight; Linus Sandgren, por La La Land; y Bradford Young, por Arrival.

Los premios del sindicato de cinefotógrafos se entregarán el 4 de febrero, mientras que los Oscar se otorgarán el día 26.

De ganar el Oscar, sería el cuarto año en que un cinefotógrafo mexicano se lleva el premio de la Academia, luego de los tres recientes triunfos de Emmanuel Lubezki, por Gravity, Birdman y The Revenant.