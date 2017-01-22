Periódico El Cinco |

Los estrenos de Netflix está semana

Netflix añadió 18 elementos a su servicio de streaming, incluyendo Un Profeta (A Prophet), que fue ganadora del premio del Gran Jurado de Cannes, en 2009.

PELÍCULAS

Little Sister
Estar o No Estar
We Are Young. We Are Strong
The Lone Ranger
Jules and Dolores
Beautiful and Twisted
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body
Windows
Nurse
Berlin Calling
Hostage to the Devil
Midnigth Express
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
A Prophet
Enlighten Us

SERIES

Wanda and The Alien (Temporada 1)
She-Ra
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

